Sunrise Airways introduces new flights connecting Antigua, Dominica, St Kitts, Saint Lucia

Antigua and Barbuda: Sunrise Airways is all set to expand its route network by introducing new intra-regional additional flights connecting Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis, and Saint Lucia. The new flights will start operation on May 25, 2024, with the use of Embraer 120 twin-turboprop aircraft.

With a seating capacity of 30 passengers, the aircraft will enhance the connectivity within the Eastern Caribbean region. The new flights will serve as the largest-ever expansion of the route for the airline, fostering relations with the countries.

Sunrise Airways Chairman and CEO Philippe Bayard expressed pleasure and said the airline had inaugurated these routes to celebrate its 12-year history. He termed it as a special expansion and said that it will bring better connection across the Caribbean.

As per the new updates, the new flights of Sunrise Airways will be available on six days per week, which are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The flights that will connect Antigua to Dominica and then Antigua to St Kitts will operate two days weekly. On the other hand, the flights connecting Antigua and Barbuda to Saint Lucia will be available once daily.

With two rotations per day, new flights of Antigua, Dominica, and St Kitts will offer seamless travel options and enhance the market. Further, the service between Antigua and Saint Lucia will connect two destinations of the Caribbean directly that are one of the most popular tourist destinations.

The expansion of Sunrise Airways will also serve an additional 12 gateways across six Caribbean and Central American destinations such as Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Panama City, St Maarten.

It has also planned to expand further in the Eastern Caribbean in 2024 and beyond, aiming to enhance seamless travel options. It is a Caribbean-based regional carrier that is known for its safe and reliable passenger experience.

The expanded service will also create new business opportunities for locals and enhance the tourism economy of these countries.