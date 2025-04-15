Walkabout clash in Chaguanas East: UNC decries PNM's “Intimidation Tactics”

An incident during the political walkabout in the Chaguanas East constituency has sparked controversy as UNC publicly accused the People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate Richie Sookhai of using intimidating tactics against UNC candidate Vandana Mohit.

As per reports, Vandana Mohit was out with other members of UNC for a political rally, when they encountered a mike man for PNC. Allegedly the mike man bullied and showed aggressive and disruptive behaviour towards the members of UNC which sparked a lot of online criticism against PNM.

Vandana Mohit released a statement in response to the incident, where she claimed that the mike man created a hostile atmosphere and disrupted their event. The statement outlined that the members of UNC politely requested the mike man to limit the disturbance, to which he refused and stated that he is getting paid to do the job.

The media release by Vandana Mohit, also outlined that PNM is falsely accusing them of abuse by posting portions of the incident. The release outlined that the PNM is trying to play a victim card, and distracting the citizens from PNM’s own aggressive conduct.

“Such tactics are not only unbecoming of someone seeking public office but are a direct attack on free, fair and respectful democratic engagement. They are also reflective of broader patterns within the PNM’s national campaign,” the media release read.

The release then also emphasized that Vandana Mohit is committed to her people centered campaign of respect, inclusion and real development of Chaguanas East. The release confirmed that the candidate has the full video recording of the event that took place in Oasis Greens.

While Vandana Mohit expressed her justification on the incident through a media release, netizens and the eyewitness of the incident claimed that Vandana was calm and respectful towards the PNM’s mike man.

A user named Odetta Providence, who claimed that she was an eyewitness of the incident wrote, “Was there in person let me complement Ms Vandana Mohit and supporters for taking a stance of being humble and patience while we all were being bullied, cursed upon and there was also racist remarks towards, she reminded us too keep our cool and let's remember, what we are all here for and we will not be intimated but such distasteful, bullying act of the Rishit Suck eye and his pnm fellows , the video you saw there with this supporter, he was provoked and yes he was a strong supporter of the pnm many years ago and he left, because he saw the commitment, diversity and honesty of Ms Vandana Mohit, I will like to thank the pnm supporters, and there failed representative for Chaguanas East, for showing their true colours, and what they are about #yellowisthecode.”

Another user named Prem Singh called the incident as ‘Shameless behaviour’ while many other claimed that the PNM’s candidate is performing publicity stunts to get in power.