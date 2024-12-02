Minister Tevin Andrews unveils vision for new Windward Jetty

The Minister shared a 3D-model design of the proposed project, highlighting that it is expected to begin by mid-December.

Carriacou, Grenada: The Member of Parliament and the Minister of local affairs for Carriacou and Petite Martinique, Tevin Andrews has unveiled the design of the new Windward Jetty through a social media post.

The Minister shared a 3D-model design of the proposed project, highlighting that it is expected to begin by mid-December.

Structure of jetty

The all-new design of the jetty in Windward redefines modernism and sophistication. The design showcases a long grey tiled jetty with streetlights and a bench at its end.

The Jetty is expected to be at least 100-120 meters long, providing a strong boat capacity to the fishermen to perform trade.

Windward Jetty's role in Carriacou's economy

According to the Minister, the construction of the Windward Jetty plays a crucial role in the connectivity of the island of Carriacou, ultimately creating fruitful results in terms of economic and infrastructural development.

While the design of the final jetty has been shared by the Minister, it is to be noted the initial construction and pavement for the final project has already begun at the construction site, for a while.

Proposed design of Windward Jetty According to sources, the plan for a new jetty in Windward has been under discussion for some time. The Minister frequently visits and take updates on the ongoing development projects which are taking place in Windward.

While shedding light on the ongoing developmental projects across the Windward and Carriacou, the Minister of Local Affairs stated his pride in transforming the islands.

“I take pride as MP seeing how our Islands are transforming, the work that we do speaks for itself. Through these projects, we are contributing to the development of Carriacou and Petite Martinique, one day at a time,” he said.

Notably, the authorities are also constructing a Fishing Center, and special lockers apart from the jetty in Windward. All of this is done to provide the local fishermen a strong exposure and facility to perform trade and boost their fishing capabilities.

These developments for the people of Windward also mark a strong move by the government to boost local economy, as the village is famous for its fishing and boatbuilding efforts.