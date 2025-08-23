Trinidad: Drummer Kenny Ramgobin hits singer on head during live Satsang

The show was being streamed live on online platforms, with the holy place filled with worshippers.

Trinidad and Tobago: Kenny Ramgobin, a renowned drummer is under scrutiny after he hit a singer at live event at The Enterprise, Chaguanas, Trinidad. The altercation started as Kenny stated his dissatisfaction from the singer’s actions on instructing him to play the drum.

As per what eyewitness described, Kenny was instructed by the singer to play the drum in a specific taal, but Kenny wrongfully understood his actions and stood up in anger. As he was leaving the stage he struck the singer on his head.

The show was being pushed live on online platforms, with the holy place full of worshippers. Despite the blow, the singer responded with calm and grace telling Kenny, “I Love You” by joining hands. Clips of the incident has been going viral across different platforms and drawing a thousand of comments.

Viewers widely condemned Kenny’s violent response and many other supported the singer’s calm response calling it a ‘rare display of forgiveness’. Following the incident, Kenny issued a public apology on social media through a comment, as he wrote, “I am sorry to hit him, i just lost control.”

His apology came just after an intense public outrage that pour in on social media after the incident. People have been condemning the situation as the viral video ignited a conversation about anger management especially during religious events.

A user named Rietesh Benjie Jaikaran wrote, “It is unclear what transpired prior to this incident, but regardless, it was utterly unacceptable, disrespectful, and disgusting. If you find the manner in which someone addresses you disagreeable, the appropriate course of action is to discreetly remove yourself from the situation and leave your drum behind. Refrain from disrespecting your instrument by kicking it and engaging in such unacceptable behaviour.”

Another user of Facebook named Rohini Harricharan wrote, “The singer handled the situation in a very graceful way. Shows that he is a God abiding person unlike the drummer who displayed such arrogance. I have been to many concerts, and it is very common for the singer to indicate to the drummer which beat (taal) he wants.”

Arnold Lalchan, another user commented on Facebook, “He not sorry if he was a team player he would of understood how the pundit wanted him to play the drums for the song(the pundit show him discretely on the organ) only people who play music would know that was done technically.”

“The singer is an highly enlightened individual. Kudos to him. Cannot say the same for the drummer who showed total disregard and disrespect towards a fellow human being,” wrote Parbatee Ramrattan.