Everton Vs Liverpool called off amid severe weather: Fans express dissatisfaction

The finals for which fans were excited to see both the teams battle has left them in a state of dissatisfaction.

The Everton Vs Liverpool, premier league clash scheduled for today at Goodison Park, has been postponed due to adverse climatic conditions approaching the area.

The match got cancelled due to the developing weather conditions, due to the coming storm Darragh. Strong dusty winds with up to 70mph are currently in effect over the region and, the weather is expected to develop further.

The decision to cancel the match was then taken to ensure safety of the audience and both the teams. However, the next date for the match to take place is not announced yet.

While the match has been cancelled for today, fans on social media are expressing their frustration over this incident.

A user on social media said, “I am already on the arena, which storm is here, I can’t lose both money and time. Just come and play, I am waiting for you.”

Another user expressed his grief over fans who travelled miles to witness this match as he wrote, “All poor fans travelling from Ireland and Norway, I really feel bad for you guys.”

While fans express their dissatisfaction, some also called that Liverpool was lucky that the match got cancelled, or else they would have lost this.

“Congratulations Liverpool, you would have lost if match was not cancelled, Everton can easily beat you. Lucky you,” wrote the user.

“Liverpool's defeat can be delayed but can't be denied,” another user wrote.

Notably, the hype for this match between the two rivals was quite high and the cancellation really touched the hearts of the fans. This match is now expected to take place in a night schedule later in the season.

Storm Darragh

Darragh has made waves across Wales and other parts of the UK as the week culminated. With fallen trees, flooding and power cuts, conditions are really severe in the region. The Met Department has also issued a red weather warning for the storm.

Millions of people and residents of Wales have now moved on to safer places and shelters following severe emergency alerts they received.