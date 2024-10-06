Exclusive Meet and Greet with Julien Alfred to be held in Florida

The Saint Lucia Consulate General’s office invited all the nationals living in Florida and supporters to an evening honouring the national hero and Olympic champion Julien Alfred.

Castries, Saint Lucia: The exclusive “Meet and Greet with Julien Alfred” will be organized at Hallandale High School Gymnasium on October 9, 2024 from 6 pm to 8 pm. The patrons are invited to meet Olympic double medalist in blue, black, yellow and white near 720 NW 9th Avenue Hallandale, FL 33009.

The Saint Lucia Consulate General’s office invited all the nationals living in Florida and supporters to an evening honouring the national hero and Olympic champion Julien Alfred. The patrons are invited to join the event with the Saint Lucian flag and colours.

Julien Alfred is the first Olympic medalist from Saint Lucia who created history by winning Gold and Silver in women’s 100m and 200m respectively. In September month, she visited Saint Lucia and has been welcomed with grand and heroic celebration as the supporters and fans were gathered to honour her for her achievement.

She received a grand welcome on September 20245 with water canon salute and motorcade rally where fans extended gratitude to her for her determination and performance on the stage of the Olympic.

The government of Saint Lucia also announced rewards for Olympic champion as she will receive XCD One Million Dollars. The Millennium Highway will be renamed as Julien Alfred Highway and the monument will be constructed in her honour at the new Cul de Sac Roundabout.

An official Julien Alfred stamp will be also issued by the government of Saint Lucia and the plot of land measuring 10,720 square feet of her choice. A commemorative exercise book with photos will be issued to pay tribute to the Olympic Champion.

Olympic Champion Alfred visited secondary schools to meet the students and teachers and encourage them for their bright future. Julien Alfred Mural has been unveiled at the Ciceron RC Combined School as the tribute paid by the principles, teachers and students of the school.

September 27, 2024 was also announced the Julien Alfred Day which was celebrated with Saint Lucian music at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. The National Celebratory Concert was held to honour their first Olympic Champion, Alfred.