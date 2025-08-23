Jamaica Labour Party set to launch manifesto on Sunday through mass rally, criticized

PNP campaign spokesperson Donna Scott-Mottley criticized the JLP for their disregard of the Jamaican people, accusing them of ignorance towards the nation’s needs.

Jamaica: The Jamaica Labour Party is all set to launch its manifesto on Sunday through a mass rally in Sam Sharpe Square, St James. However, the timing of the manifesto's launch, just 10 days before the general elections, has been criticized by analysts, citizens, and the PNP for limiting scrutiny and debate.

PNP campaign spokesperson Donna Scott-Mottley slammed the JLP for their ignorance towards the people of Jamaica. As per the party, the manifesto is not for the people of Jamaica as they wish to deliver their supporters through a mass rally which truly reflects who they are.

The accountability of the party is also being questioned as people cited that they should have launched their manifesto ahead of the debate. PNP campaign spokesperson Cleveland Tomlinson added that the labour party has yet to offer any proper agenda for the government of Jamaica.

The two parties are heading into that debate and one of them had already launched the manifesto and the other one was waiting for something. The scenario is criticized by the public and the PNP as they think is woefully unacceptable.

PNP added that they are putting anything for the people of Jamaica and this can never be accepted in a mature democracy. It will never be accepted by a political party that is seeking to run the country for another five years. They highlighted that this is really shameful for the JLP.

He also pointed out the instances of JLP supporters who are engaging in hostile behaviour and then he urged fairness in how political conduct is judged. As per the updates, the PNP is all set to launch its manifesto lite on Monday morning and asserted that it is not just a supplementary document.

Jamaica is all set to go for polls on September 3, 2025 and every party has a right to be weary of some journalists given their previous actions.