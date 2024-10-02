Dominica: Five Retaining Walls at Chatwell Feeder Road completed

Six out of eight culverts are also placed on the road with the successful completion of a single-cell culvert crossing.

Roseau, Dominica: Five out of six retaining walls in the rehabilitation project of the Chatwell Feeder Road have been completed in Dominica. While sharing updates on the project, the government announced that 95% of the 3,175 meters of road pavement has also been completed.

In addition to that, six out of eight culverts are also placed on the road with the successful completion of a single-cell culvert crossing. Now, the rehabilitation project has been moving towards its culmination as the work is progressing rapidly.

The water flow had also posed threats to the pedestrians and the drivers while traversing through the road. However, through the project, the work has been progressing on the earthing of the drains, slippering, and the combination of box and curb. It is aimed at reducing the chances of soil erosion and maintaining the flow of the water on the road.

The water supply pipes have also been relocated in order to fill the gaps and strengthen the efficiency of the road. The work was done by DOWASCO in order to avoid the issues related to the drains and other potholes.

The rehabilitation of the project is aimed at mitigating disruptions and eliminating the need for pavement cutting. It will also enhance the infrastructural growth of Dominica as the road faced several impacts of the natural disasters and hurricanes.

The project is expected to be fully completed by October 2024. Due to the hurricanes and the natural disasters, Dominica faced devastations and destructions by losing homes, roads, bridges, schools and GDP.

As Dominica has been paving its path of becoming the “World’s First Climate Resilient Nation” by 2030 and the construction of such projects is based on the aim. The government has constructed over 1500 homes that are resilient and could mitigate the impacts of the natural disasters.

The rehabilitation of the road is also aimed at contributing towards the resilience vision of the government of Dominica.