Grenada: Schedule for 2026 Budget Consultation announced

Grenada: The 2026 Budget Consultations are all set to take place in Grenada from August 25 to September 4, 2025, as announced by the government. The schedule has also been announced under the theme- “We want to hear from you.”



The schedule will feature the arrival of the dignitaries at different communities where people will engage and share their ideas about the policies and other agendas of the government of Grenada.

The schedule will include:

On Monday, August 25, 2025: The consultation will be held at McDonald College of St Patrick. It will be held from 6: 00 pm to 9: 00 pm. It is aimed at connecting with the citizens and the people of the community of St Patrick.



On Wednesday, August 27, 2025: The second consultation of the day will be held at Bonair Government School. It is situated at St Mark and the government will host the consultation to make people understand the things and the agendas that will be highlighted in the budget. The consultation will be held from 6: 00 pm to 9: 00 pm.



On Thursday, August 28, 2025: The consultation will be arrived at St John’s Anglican Primary School at St John. The timing for the consultation will be 6: 00 pm to 9: 00 pm, aiming to enhance the connections between the government and the public.



On Friday, August 29, 2025: The consultation will be held at St David Primary School, situated at St David. It will be held from 6: 00 pm to 9: 00 pm where the students and other community people will raise their concers about the budget and their different applications.



The consultation that will be held in September 2025 will kickstart on September 1, 2025.



On September 1, 2025: The consultation will be held at St George’s Anglican School, St George with the timing from 6: 00 pm to 9: 00 pm.



On September 2, 2025: The consultation will be held at St Andrew Methodist School at St Andrew. It will be held from 6: 00 pm to 9: 00 pm.



On September 3, 2025: The consultation will be held at Bishop’s College, Carriacou. It will be jeld from 6: 00 pm to 9: 00 pm.