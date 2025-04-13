Kamla Persad-Bissessar promises laptops to SEA students at Hanuman Jayanti gathering

In her brief address, she acknowledged SEA students and their efforts, promising each a laptop upon entering high school.

Chaguanas, Trinidad: The leader of the opposition and the United National Congress (UNC), Kamla Persad Bissessar attended the community gathering in light of Hanuman Jayanti, where she promised laptops to students in her short address. The leader who attended the event on Saturday night in her constituency, mentioned that she planned a public meeting but shifted her focus to gather with her constituents for religious celebrations.

During her short address she specifically asked the students preparing for their Secondary Entrance Assessment exam (SEA) and encouraged them to perform their best and promised the students to provide them with a laptop once they enter high school.

“To all SEA students, after 28th April, when you enter your new school, your big school, we shall give you your laptop. Okay,” the UNC leader claimed.

She then emphasized on the spiritual importance of the gathering, where she prayed that Hanuman Ji (A spiritual figure in Hinduism, who is often regarded as the biggest devotee of Lord Rama) bless everyone with courage, strength and unwavering dedication.

“We seek strength and courage from Hanuman Ji, he will guide us, and he will keep us strong. Hanuman Ji never gave hope, he fought for what was right and what was good,” Kamla Persad claimed.

She encouraged all the supporters to encourage themselves to resonate better with such beliefs and collectively fight for what is right and what is wrong for the nation, while emphasizing the national challenges faced under PNM.

Kamla Persad also reflected back on her career in politics as she mentioned it has been 21 years since she is serving her community. She expressed deep gratitude in response to the unwavering support she has received over the years.

“Next week makes me 21, you have been through my thick and thin, through the good times and through the bad,“ she claimed.

The opposition leader ended her address by stating that she will never forget the love she has received from her constituents and will continue to support them and will give back all the love she received.