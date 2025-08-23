Trinidad and Tobago: Nyahbinghi’s daughter, Mkeda Swift shot dead in carjacking

Nyahbinghi’s daughter, Mkeda Swift, was fatally shot in a carjacking at their Champ Fleurs store on August 22nd.

Trinidad and Tobago: Cultural icon Nyahbinghi’s daughter, Mkeda Swift was gunned down in a late-night carjacking incident on 22nd August at his cultural store on Eastern Main Road, Champ Fleurs, Trinidad and Tobago. It was confirmed by Nyahbinghi in an official statement released by them.

“Anyone with knowledge of this heinous act is urged to contact the nearest police station,” the statement read.

As per reports armed bandits opened a fire at their store, which fatally wounded Mkeda Swift before they left the scene. Club Amazon TT and Nyahbinghi’s cultural centre have in response to the incident have announced that they will remain closed until further notice.

A police investigation has also been launched into the incident and authorities are also urging locals to share any information known to aid in the arrest of those involved. The family has asked for privacy in this difficult time.

Associates Times will continue to monitor the case and will share more details as they become available.