UNC raises concerns over election integrity after EBC meeting

In a strongly worded statement, following the high-level meeting with the elections and boundaries commission (EBC), the United National Congress (UNC) has called for urgent reforms and answers ahead of the Trinidad and Tobago’s General election scheduled for 28th April. The party in the media release outlined the integrity of the electoral process and demanded a more secure and trustworthy process, stating that a clean election system is crucial to safeguard the nation’s democracy.

The UNC delegation which comprised some of the key members of UNC including Dave Tancoo – Chairman, Peter Kanhai – General Secretary, Khadijah Ameen National Elections Coordinator, Barry Padarath – Party Organizer, Saddam Hosein – Research Officer, Feeroz Khan – National Campaign Manager, Vijay Gosyne – Data Coordinator, Senator Wade Mark, attended the meeting, where they emphasized on several different concerns.

Where are the International Observers?

UNC stated that during their meeting, the EBC disclosed that they have received no confirmation from anyone from the authorities regarding the presence of the international election observers. UNC called out this situation as ‘unacceptable’ and emphasized on the importance of impartial and international oversight. It was being said considering the controversies that past elections saw.

Notably, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Stuart Young previously assured the citizens on March 20 regarding the invitations sent to both the commonwealth secretariat and the Carter Center.

Concerns over returning officers’ accountability

The UNC also raised an alarm over EBC’s inability to replace the returning officer and highlighted as one of the major loopholes in the system. During the meeting, the UNC highlighted the following concerns.

UNC candidate Vandana Mohit from Chaguanas east faces irregular and excessive requirements, which were not imposed on other candidates. In Couva South, UNC candidate Barry Padarath stated that he experienced discriminatory treatment by the returning officer, which further prompted the authorities to request for the officer’s removal. A similar incident was from Tunapuna, Where UNC candidate, Roger alexander was left off the nomination receipt, which the party highlighted as a huge mistake that would have invalidated his candidacy.

In response to this, EBC said that they do not have the power to act against the returning officer, stating that the appointments and dismissals fall solely under the office of the president.

“This is deeply problematic, especially given the President’s political history as a former PNM Member of Parliament, and the well-known affiliations of her spouse, siblings, and in-laws, deep in the heart of, and high up the rankings in, the PNM. This calls into question the impartiality of such appointments and the ability to take corrective action when misconduct arises,” the media release said.

UNC further affirmed that they will not stay quiet until they receive electoral integrity, emphasizing that they are committed to ensuring free, fair, and credible elections in Trinidad and Tobago.