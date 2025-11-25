Virginia Football Coach Travis Turner Reported Missing; State Police Launch Search

Officials report that 46-year-old PE teacher Turner has been missing since Thursday, last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants, and glasses.

The Virginia State Police have launched an active investigation for the search of Travis Lee Turner, a high school football coach who mysteriously disappeared last week. Turner who left his team undefeated throughout the season was found missing during the crucial playoff game.

According to officials, Turner who is a physical education teacher aged 46 has been missing since Thursday and was last seen wearing a Gray sweatshirt, sweatpants and glasses. The Virginia state police has not disclosed the exact time or location where Turner was last seen.

The Virginia state police has also said that special agents were dispatched to Turner’s home in Appalachia, Virginia on Thursday evening to conduct some early-stage investigations. Officials emphasized that those agents were not attempting to arrest him.

However, before officers reached his residence, they were informed that he has already gone. Now, a massive search operation has been launched to look out for Turner and continued throughout the weekend deploying K-9 units, drones and ground search across the area.

School District confirms Turner was on leave

The Wise County Public Schools has also acknowledged that Turner was placed on an administrative leave with pay. This was said in a statement, where the district said an external agency is reviewing an allegation reported to school authorities.

Union High School Bears secures victory

Despite the troubling news, the Union High School Bears secured their 12th consecutive victory on Sunday, advancing to the finals. Pastor Bryan Gunter also lead prayer for the missing coach stating, “We can count on our community to be bigger than the situation we’re facing.”

Keith Chandler the senior running back said that the team leaned on each other amid the uncertainty, “We talked in the huddle and said we’re going to have to handle adversity here, we stick together as brothers.”

The police officials are continuing their investigation into the case and will inform the public if any new information emerges of Turner’s whereabouts.