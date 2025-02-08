Missing Alaska Plane Found in Sea; All 10 Onboard Confirmed Dead

The US Coast Guard discovered the remains of the Bering Air Caravan plane about 34 miles from Nome, where it was nearing its landing.

The plane that went missing in Alaska raising several questions has been found as per the details shared by the US officials. The aircraft carrying 10 people onboard went missing on Friday, however the wreckage of the plane was found in the sea early Saturday.

The remains of the plane were discovered by the US Coast guard officials around 34 miles way from Nome, where the Bering Air Caravan plane was about to land. All the passengers onboard the aircraft died from the incident, out of which three bodies of the deceased were recovered from the aircraft in the sea.

The bodies of the remaining seven passengers are said to be in the aircraft, however they are inaccessible currently due to the severe condition of the plane. The Nome Fire Department following the incident stated that the officials are working with the recovery efforts.

"The Nome search and rescue team is helping up with assistance from the Alaska Air National Guard with recovery efforts. From reports we have received; the crash was not survivable. Our thoughts are with the families at this time," a post from the department stated.

The plane involved in the crash was a privately owned aircraft which included nine passengers and one pilot. The flight took off from Unalakleet and was set to travel to Nome travelling 150 miles.

The authorities are currently investigating the situation to find out the exact cause of the accident. The investigations are underway to find out if the aircraft went under a technical issue or it was the pilot’s fault.

Notably, air incidents across the USA are much common as just recently a US Army helicopter collided in Washington with a passenger plane, killing at least 67 people. The collision was so intense that the aircraft immediately burst into flames and no survivors were reported from the incident.

A similar plane crash incident also took place in Philadelphia when an air ambulance crashed and killed six people on board and one person on the ground.