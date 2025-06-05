School Safety or Negligence? Fatal incident at Campbell Hall raises questions over Student Safety Protocols

The school confirmed that two students were injured in the accident.

In a fatal accident which occurred at a private K-12 school in Studio City, California, killed a 15-year-old student after he was pinned between two vehicles. The accident took place on a Wednesday afternoon in the carpool line of Campbell Hall School located at 4533 Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

The school issued an official statement that two students were injured during the accident. The School Head Rev. Canon Julian P. Bull, in the statement, said, “Our Health Center team responded immediately to care for the students on site. We are holding these students and everyone involved in our hearts and prayers.”

Police Investigation

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the teenager was transported to a nearby hospital along with his father, who was uninjured. Despite efforts to save him, the young boy was later pronounced dead.

The 15 year old was in between cars in the parking lot and got pinned by them, reported the LAPD. Also at the time of the crash other students who were just getting in their cars suffered minor injuries.

Also, at the scene were 2 other teen and 3 adult victims which the Los Angeles Fire Department reported to have received non life threatening injuries.

The crash involved a green Rivian vehicle, and the driver is reportedly cooperating with the investigation. Authorities currently do not consider the incident a criminal matter, and the exact cause of the crash remains unclear.

Authorities are investigating what caused the crash. As per the details shared by LAPD, the driver who struck the teen will not be cited as they described the incident as an accident.

L. A. County Board Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath put out a statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) that read, “My heart is with the entire Campbell Hall community during this tragic time.”

Accident Triggers Safety Worries

The local community continues to mourn the loss of a life due to this tragic incident. While investigation is underway, there are questions raised on the safety measures in school parking areas and what proactive measures are utilized to prevent such incidents from happening.

The family remains at the center of concern and deep sympathy. People have been offering condolences to the family who have, sadly, lost their son.