Cricketer Afy Fletcher from Grenada receives diplomatic passport and monetary award

Grenada: Afy Fletcher from Grenada has been awarded a diplomatic passport and $80,000 for becoming second highest all-rounder in recently concluded Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. She was named best by the country for her performance in the tournament, leading West Indies secure crucial victories in several matches in the United Arab Emirates.

Fletcher has represented Grenada at several global cricket stages since she was fourteen years old. The recognition marked her great and outstanding contribution towards the team and cricketing field over the years.

She was ranked second highest all-rounder due to her great performances in batting and bowling as Fletcher is one of the few leg-spinners in the women’s cricket in the Caribbean. During the T20 World Cup, she also achieved the milestone of a 5-wicket haul against Sri Lanka last year and played a crucial role in several victorious journeys of West Indies.

Over the years, Fletcher has turned out to be the most consistent bowler of the West Indies women team and showcased her performance at several stages. She was awarded with these milestones at the youth rally and recognition ceremony hosted by the government of Grenada to honour distinguished individuals.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Youth of Grenada, bringing together officials, government leaders, community leaders, educators and young people at the rally. The aim of the event is to enhance the achievements and contribution of distinguished individuals in different fields such as society building, development and sports.

In June 2024, she was also named as the Sports Woman of the Year at the Golden Jubilee National Sports Award of Grenada. The award also acknowledged her contribution towards the sporting field as she turned out to be the sport icon awardee in the 50th anniversary celebration of the country.

She was also awarded sportswoman of the year in 2023 and most outstanding female due to her performance in cricket during the Independence celebration.