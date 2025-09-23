Trinidad: Mariah Seenath’s Autopsy rules out death as ‘Homicide’ 

Trinidad and Tobago: Mariah Seenath’s autopsy results have confirmed that the 12-year-old kid died from blunt force trauma to her head ruling the cause of death as a ‘homicide’. Her body was discovered on Saturday afternoon near the Friendship Village Recreation Ground, Cipero Road, Ste Madeleine, Trinidad.

Mariah, a form three student at the San Fernando East Secondary School was visiting her father, however when she failed to reach they're on time, search efforts were launched, and she was found into the bushes off a track. Mariah’s body was discovered about five feet into the bushes, with bruises on her stomach and chest and grass around her neck.

Police officials who participated in the investigation stated that Mariah spent the previous night at her grandmother’s home and returned to her father’s house early Saturday morning. Mariah’s father who visited the Forensic Science Center on Monday for Seenath’s autopsy results seemed heartbroken as he left the hospital premises.

He also had a brief media interaction and described Mariah’s condition with deep sorrow and pain, “I notice she nose, it not in place and she have bruise on the forehead.”

He further vowed to seek justice for his daughter stating, “I don’t know who it is or whatsoever. I will find him. I will find that person whosoever do it.”

He described Mariah as a loving and ambitious child and said that she was a striker in her school’s football team. The Ministry of Education also expressed its deep concern over the incident at Mariah’s passing stating that she will be remembered as a student whose presence brought energy and warmth to those around her.

“She was active in school life as a footballer, a member of the Drama Club and a valued classmate and friend. Her absence will be deeply felt,” the ministry further noted.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Force along with CID officials are working to find out the suspect. However, no arrests or questioning has yet been done to find anyone involved in the homicide. Stay tuned with Associates Times as we continue providing updates to you.