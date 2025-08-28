Viral Video of PM Kamla Persad’s Fall Sparks Backlash Over Onlooker’s Laughter

What was initially seen as an unfortunate accident and a moment for sympathy quickly took a different turn, as a woman in a viral video was seen laughing shortly after the fall.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar tumbled during a minor fall at the Wilson Road cricket ground in Penal, Siparia on Wednesday afternoon while attending a ceremony at the SportTT graduation ceremony at the JAVA community Cricket Programme. The video immediate went viral on social media garnering a lot of attention, as it was filmed live.

However, what was an accident fall and a moment of sympathy, locals didn’t respond in the same way, as soon after her fall, a woman was seen laughing hard in the viral video. The video has since garnered a lot of attention on social media with locals criticising the lady for her laugh during such a serious situation.

Leslie Ann Roberts a user on Facebook wrote, “It have no joke in that..Noone suppose to laugh. ” Another user named Dis Yeah Rough wrote, “Wats dere to laugh about.”

Notably, the ground leading to the seating area was uneven, possibly causing the prime minister to stumble. Persad-Bissessar was swiftly assisted by bystanders including senior officials. The Prime Minister then strongly stood and delivered a short speech addressing the situation and smartly using the moment as an encouragement for young athletes present.

"Not every fall is to be ashamed of, because when we fall we get up back again and fight. If you dropped a ball, keep the hope and catch the next ball that comes your way," she said.

Further addressing media queries, she emphasized ‘God is Great’, attributing the stumble to uneven flooring and affirming that she is completely fine. The SportTT graduation ceremony then proceeded as planned with the Prime Minister’s positive attitude, which stood as an inspiration to the participants and the audience.

Following the incident, the opposition leader extended her condolences towards the Prime Minister wishing her luck and good health and safety. In response the PM extended her thanks to the opposition leader.

“I am deeply grateful for the outpouring of concern following a minor fall in Penal earlier today. I also thank the Honourable Leader of the Opposition, Penelope Beckles, for her kind words. Rest assured, I am well. God is good, and we continue the fight with strength and faith,” she stated.