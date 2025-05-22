US to fund US$2 million fire and ambulance station in Dominica: PM Roosevelt Skerrit

Dominica: Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit shared an exciting update through his social media that the United States will be funding a new fire and ambulance service station in La Plaine, Dominica, valued US$2 million.

This significant investment was highlighted and discussed during the recent visit by the Chargé d'Affaires of United States Embassy to Barbados and Eastern Caribbean, Karin Sullivan. The Prime Minister shared the glimpse of this meeting on social media and highlighted its importance for Dominica while extending his pleasure to Sullivan.

The meeting between the two leaders touched several different topics including hurricane preparedness, strengthening regional ties, fostering economic prosperity and boosting security. The Prime minister also confirmed that Sullivan during her time in Dominica, will take part in the official handover ceremonies of the US Southern Command Supported Emergency Operations Centre Annex at the Office of Disaster Management in Jimmit and the Satellite Emergency Operations and Warehouse in Portsmouth.

It was a pleasure meeting on Tuesday with Mrs. Karin Sullivan, Chargé d'Affaires of the United States Embassy to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.



“Dominica looks forward to continued collaboration with the United States in areas of disaster preparedness and national security,” the Prime Minister noted.

This meeting held at the Prime Minister’s office was also attended by the Minister for National security and legal affairs, Rayburn Blackmore. Sullivan, on the other hand was accompanied by country officer, J. Brett Hernandez and other officials from the US embassy of Bridgetown.

During a recent visit, Chargé d'Affaires Karin Sullivan and President Sylvanie Burton of Dominica reflected on the enduring ties between the United States and Dominica, emphasizing the strong bonds of friendship and neighborly partnership that unite our two nations.

The US leader also paid visit to other Dominican leaders including President Sylvanie Burton, and the Minister of Foreign affairs, Vince Henderson. Sullivan greeted the leaders with gifts and hampers and discussed projects for economic development across Dominica.

They discussed areas for development in disaster preparedness and national security. These bilateral meetings held between the important leaders of Dominica and the US embassy in Barbados’ Chargé d’Affaires Karin Sullivan will help create stronger ties between the two nations.