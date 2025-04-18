Trinidad and Tobago General Elections 2025: UNC demands voting review amid consistent breaches

Trinidad and Tobago: The United National Congress has issued a strong statement expressing deep concerns over the series of alleged irregularities in the special voting process of the 2025 General elections in Trinidad and Tobago. UNC called out the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) and described the election procedure as "A disturbing series of multiple irregularities, breaches of procedure, and communications failures.”

The issued statement outlines the recent incident involving ten ballots that were wrongfully included in the list of the Tunapuna constituency. The opposition party claimed that the returning officer has refused to shed light on the discrepancy, while the party has asked for the same multiple times.

“The refusal is an unacceptable breach of transparency and accountability,” UNC claimed in the statement.

While the UNC shed light on discrepancy in Tunapuna, they also shed light on the unannounced date changes of the special voting which was earlier scheduled for 15th April but then rescheduled to 16th.

The party highlighted that they were not able to effectively participate in the election process due to such changes. UNC emphasized that the special voting venues, particularly those which were used to accommodate offshore petroleum workers were located at secured facilities to which UNC election officials have denied access.

UNC Demands immediate action

The United National Congress, in their statement released called EBC to take immediate action and restore credibility in the election process. The party demanded the following through their release;

A full explanation and accounting for the ten ballots in Tunapuna. A detailed breakdown of the ballot papers issued, used and unused. A proper investigation into the communications breakdown regarding special voting data. An assurance that any future changes in the election process will be communicated timely in a formal manner to all the contesting participants.

Apart from this the UNC also demanded an international oversight in the elections, noting that the special voting took place without their presence.

“This election belongs to the people of Trinidad and Tobago. The UNC will continue to stand guard over the democratic process, expose the wrongdoing and demand a free and fair election meeting international standards,” the statement concluded.

Notably, the UNC has cited that all the issues in the electoral process will be brought to attention by them among the international election observers when they arrive. They also claimed that they will insist them to rectify the already committed breaches.