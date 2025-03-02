Seven international flights arrive at RLB International Airport

St Kitts and Nevis: Seven international flights landed at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport at the same time on Saturday (March 1, 2025). The flights offered a busy day to the tourism sector of St Kitts and Nevis, providing a boost to the arrivals of the international tourists from different parts of the world.

The first flight came from Delta Airlines, which provided service from Atlanta to St Kitts and Nevis with the use of aircraft 737-800. The second international flight of the day was American Airlines, which has provided service from Charlotte to St Kitts and Nevis with the use of 737-800 aircraft.

Air Canada was the third flight of the day, which has provided service from Toronto to St Kitts and Nevis with the use of Rouge A319 aircraft. United Airlines will operate service from Newark to St Kitts and Nevis with the use of aircraft 737-900, providing new business to the locals of the country.

American Airlines is providing service on the route from Miami to St Kitts and Nevis with the use of the A321 Neo aircraft. It was the fifth flight of the day, accompanying seven other international flights on the ground.

As per the reports, American Airlines offers two daily flights from Miami to St Kitts. Due to the delay by number of hours in the flight, aircraft AA318 and A321 neo have made side by side rare appearances and allowed the second flight, AA3161 737 MAX 8, to catch up to each other.

Sky High Aviation provides service from Las Americas to St Kitts and Nevis with the use of an E190 aircraft, which is the sixth flight of the day. Air X Charter Embraer Lineage 1000, which is the charter flight, also landed at St Kitts and Nevis as the seventh international flight.

A rare VIP bird touched down today in St. Kitts during the rush hour, Air X Charter Embraer Lineage 1000. The Embraer Lineage 1000 is a variant of the Embraer 190 regional jet airliner, launched as a private jet on May 2, 2006.