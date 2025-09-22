Venezuelan Military to Move Closer to T&T to Combat Criminal Activity in Gulf of Paria 

Defense Minister announced on Sunday that President Nicolás Maduro ordered the armed forces to move into Sucre State, near the Paria Peninsula, just eight miles from Trinidad's northern shoreline.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López has stated that troops will be deployed along the country’s eastern coast close to Trinidad and Tobago, to combat what is described as criminal activity in waters near the Gulf of Paria.

The announcement by the defense minister was made during a televised address on Sunday, where Padrino said that President Nicolas Maduro had instructed the armed forces to move into the Sucre State which includes Paria Peninsula, about eight miles from Trinidad's northern shoreline at its closest point.

“Sixty units will occupy the territory of the 15 municipalities of that state to scrutinize and to conduct reconnaissance and clear the area,” he said. “From Trinidad and Tobago, a lot of fuel smuggling occurs, as well as smuggling of weapons and ammunition, and a lot of human trafficking.”

Padrino further added that these operations would focus on the stretch between Mapuro, which is at the tip of Paria Peninsula and Trinidad. He said that the aim was to “Clear out any terrorist groups or drug trafficking organizations operating illegally in that territory.”

This announcement notably follows earlier warning from Caracas about what officials there have called ‘Criminal Incursions’ from the neighboring waters. Venezuelan authorities have notably long linked to the Gulf of Paria to trafficking people, fuel, and weapons.

The government of Trinidad and Tobago has not yet passed a statement or declaration as of Monday morning regarding Venezuelan deployment. The two countries share maritime boundaries in the Gulf of Paria and have also previously co-operated on security patrols and migrant issues.

However, this time the situation seems tensed as Trinidad and Tobago has been in tough relations with Venezuela. This was after the government of Trinidad and Tobago endorsed US military’s plans to carry out their crackdown mission in targeting drug traffickers.

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar recently also passed a statement that T&T will be supporting Guyana over any border dispute with Venezuela which further escalated the tensions between the two nations.