Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman faces backlash after appearance in Santa Monica

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman, the renowned Hollywood actors have been trolled on social media following their recent appearance in Santa Monica, California on Monday. The couple was spotted having dinner and stepping out of the venue holding each other's hand.

Notably both Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are divorced, where Sutton recently broke up with her husband in September, while Jackman separated last year. As the pictures of the couple are actively circulating on the social media, netizens do not seem to like this gesture and are actively sharing their opinions through comments.

As they were spotted together, many speculate that the Music Man co-actors have started dating each other, however no official announcement has been made by either of them. Users on social media claim that how the couple could fall in love with each other so fast.

Netizens react on the new couple in town

A user named Cathy Pardon Napoli wrote, “Karma. If they did it with each other, they would do it to each other. The universe does not align to send you someone else spouse.”

Darcy Stone wrote, “People fall in & out of love all the time, it's sad especially since it seemed like all he did was praise her in every interview.”

Elizabeth Sevilla also expressed her dissatisfaction citing how someone could fall in love after spending so much time with their spouse, “It's still crazy to me how people fall out of love after that many years together. They seemed so happy and had such an awesome love story.”

Lindsay Joy notably expressed a different notion, as she said that the couple looked good together and this is common in Hollywood. “I am certainly disappointed in how all of this occurred, but I'm not going to judge. I've done disappointing things too. They sure look happy together, glowing happy,” she wrote.

Notably, both the actors stepped out of the venue in smiling and cheerful faces. They both opted for a casual yet fancy attire which perfectly suited to the strong winters of USA. Sutton wore a dark green colored one-piece long dress paired with a beige long coat. On the other hand, Jackman wore a grey t-shirt paired with a black zipper, and white pants.