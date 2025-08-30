Heat Advisory issued for the Bahamas

Residents are urged to stay hydrated and indoors as heat indices soar into the triple digits, with thunderstorms possible across the northern islands.

Bahamas: A heat advisory is in effect for the Central and Southeast Bahamas as there are chances of the prevalence of the inclement conditions. As per the met department, there will be the combination of deep-layered roughing along with moisture that is associated with the chances of showers and thunderstorms.

Residents are also urged to remain hydrated and they must remain indoors to avoid strenuous activity. The heat indices also remained in the triple digits and there are also chances of thunderstorms that will occur mainly across the northern portions of the island.

Elsewhere, there will be a need for high pressure that will remain in control as it will contribute to light and gentle winds into the upcoming week. There are also chances of unsettled weather conditions that will persist into next week for the majority of the islands. There are also chances for the development of the storm conditions as the low pressure system is expected to develop across the island.

The watch for the severe weather will also be launched for the areas in the Northern, Northwest and parts of the Central Bahamas. It will include Exuma and the Cays, Cat Island and Long Island that will run through Sunday around 6 pm.

The public is advised to wear protective clothing including wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen. It is aimed at protecting the body during peak daylight and making sure that the heat waves cause no major irritation or other problems to the people in the Bahamas.

The people are also asked to pay careful attention to these weather conditions as the warning has also been issued in high-risk locations. There are also chances and high-risk of flooding in low lying and flood prone areas in the locations including Northern, Northwest and other parts of the Central Bahamas.

A tropical wave is also expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa on Sunday as the environmental conditions could support some slow development of the system.