6 MW rental power plant commissioned in St Kitts and Nevis to stabilize energy supply

St Kitts and Nevis: A 6-megawatt (MW) rental power plant has officially been commissioned in St Kitts and Nevis to provide temporary stability and sustainable energy supply. Through an official ceremony, SKELEC launched the plant after signing an agreement with Aggreko, which spans 12 months in the first instance.

The power plant is also aimed at addressing power overhauls and supporting the national grid while SKELEC is able to enhance its generator fleet. The plant will assist in maintaining the 25-year-old Mirrlees Blackstone MB30-6 megawatt generator, as it is one of the largest single generators in St Kitts and Nevis.

Currently, the generator has been operating beyond its intended capacity and the rental power plant will address the inadequacies of the generation capacity. The 6MW power plant is also intended to provide 24 hours of service and create a reliable temporary source for supply.

The government of St Kitts and Nevis has been working to enhance its electric capacity due to which they secured USD$40 million in concessional funding from the Saudi Fund for Development. The step was taken to construct, procure and operate an 18MW dual-fuel power plant. It will be coupled with a battery energy storage system and facilitate the proliferation of distributed renewable energy resources.

The power plant is one of the initiatives to reduce the carbon footprints and enhance the usage of the green energy on daily basis. Further, the government will also build battery energy storage plant and the introduction of renewable energy-powered desalination plants.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew calls it a crucial step

PM Terrance Drew added that St Kitts and Nevis is in transition towards reducing the carbon footprint and enhancement of renewable energy practices. The transition will also serve as one of the seven pillars of the sustainable agenda of the government.

He called it meaningful progress in geothermal exploration in Nevis and noted that it will deliver cleaner, cheaper energy for St Kitts and Nevis.

Energy Minister Konris Maynard

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Konris Maynard added that the new plant will provide a more reliable energy future and serve as the bridge to achieve the Sustainable Island State Agenda. He noted that the platform is designed to facilitate green energy, which will ensure energy security and foster long-term sustainable growth.