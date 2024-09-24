Dominica: Loubiere to Grand Bay Road Construction launched with EC$116 million investment

The project includes the construction of five bridges to ensure smoother traffic flow across the island.

Dominica has commenced the groundbreaking ceremony for the Loubiere to Grand Bay Road project, a major infrastructural initiative valued at EC$116 million. The project aims to enhance road connectivity with enhanced safety and climate resiliency goals for residents, farmers, and businesses alike.

Additionally, it will feature improvements in slope stabilization, interventions, and drainage systems.

This project will be led in different phases. Phase 1's construction will include the development of 10km of road, focusing on its widening and realignment.

The project aims to support local farmers and communities by providing a safer and more reliable route for travel. PM Roosevelt Skerrit in light of this noted that it will further create opportunities for businesses and enterprises to relocate confidently aiming an increased profit.

The Prime Minister during his address compared the roads with Veins stating that it connects the body of the nation. He highlighted that apart from the construction of this grand project, the government is considering the construction of more advanced roads throughout the island nation.

These roads include the roads on the West Coast, Lyle Road, and East Coast Road, which is nearing its completion and will start operating soon.

Apart from the development of the road infrastructure, this project will include the development of a road asset management system, providing support for farming and fishing cooperatives, and enhancing gender-responsive road safety strategies.

This project has been funded by the government of the UK, and Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit extended his gratitude to the authorities for this support.

“We also appreciate the support we have received from the UK in advancing our climate resilience goals through the climate resilience execution agency for Dominic CREAD,” he said.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit then highlighted that this collaboration would be a resounding success in the future. This was said as the UK also aided the island nation in accomplishing its climate resiliency goals under various projects.

While shedding light on other projects that are under construction or planned for the future in his federation, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit called them as ‘Big Ticket Projects’.

He highlighted the Cabrits Marina, Cruise Village, Roseau Road enhancement, Geothermal project, and International Airport as one of the major priorities for the federation.

“From the Cabrits Marina to the international airport, Dominica's transformation is underway. These projects are stepping stones to a future filled with opportunity, dignity, and hope for every Dominican. This is a true labour of love by your government,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said.

He ended his address while praying to god for a safe construction without accidents and any sort of incidents during road construction.

These projects led by the authorities are designed to influence the island nation’s tourism sector and ultimately give a boost to economic activity. Despite any challenges faced by the authorities, it was said that the plans to complete these projects are strong and will be held accordingly helping Dominica to become one of the first climate resilient nations.