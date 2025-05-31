PM Skerrit considers Cabinet Reshuffle to keep Government ‘Responsive and Relevant’

Dominica: In a significant move to enhance governmental efficiency, the Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit has announced that his administration is considering a cabinet reshuffle to ensure that the government remains responsive, relevant and ready to meet the needs of every Dominican.

He made this announcement during his address at the recently held press conference on Monday in Dominica where he touched different topics out of which cabinet reshuffle was one. According to the PM the reshuffle is designed to align with the skills and experience of ministers with the country’s most pressing needs and developmental priorities.

“Good governance means listening, adapting and always putting service to people first. As the world shifts, so must we. A cabinet reshuffle is being considered to ensure the government remains responsive, relevant and ready to meet the needs of every Dominican” the Prime Minister stated as he emphasized on the importance of reshuffle.

While highlighting the same the Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of working along the people of Dominica emphasizing that the government can’t be ahead of the public or behind them, they have to be side by side as they have to work together.

During his address Dr Skerrit said that he aims to be in a continuous contact with the citizens of Dominica to stay updated of their issues and to provide them with suitable solutions. He shed light on the importance of transparency and accountability, while calling on the residents that everything doesn’t go as intended.

He made this statement while highlighting that there could be several issues including resource issue, technical issue, or more but the public should remain informed.

“It may be a resource issue, it may be a technical issue, but we have to keep informing the public and let the public know we have to take them along with us,” PM Skerrit emphasized.

He also called on all the ministers to reconsider their priorities and to ensure that they deliver the best to the people of Dominica and be resourceful to remain committed to public service. He said that the cabinet reshuffle is the beginning of the government’s aim to build more trust and improve governance.

Notably, the Prime Minister has not specified on any details regarding the date or time of the cabinet reshuffle, however in his address he has just emphasized that the administration is planning that in the coming future.