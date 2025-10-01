Venezuelan army initiates live-five drill near Trinidad and Tobago

The vessel was stationed off Patos Island, aiming to enhance the exercise and create security across the region.

Trinidad and Tobago: Venezuelan Army conducted live-fire drill on Patos Island, a small island located between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago, The exercise was conducted by the members of the Bolivarian Army of Venezuela with a use of ZU-23 anti-aircraft cannon from the deck of a Frailes-class vessel.

The vessel was stationed off Patos Island, aiming to enhance the exercise and create security across the region. The drill came at the moment when President Nicolas Maduro heightened military preparations. The preparations were taken place due to the repeatedly warned of a possible invasion of the United States.

Meanwhile, the authorities in the United States announced that they have increased naval presence in Caribbean waters. It is aimed at combating narcotrafficking operations that are linked to Venezuelan networks, including the notorious Tren de Aragua gang.

Due to this, tension between Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago has been escalated as PM Kamla Persad Bissessar of Trinidad and Tobago supported the move taken by the United States. In order to respond to the stance of PM Bissessar, Venezuela increased the military operations on the borders of Trinidad and Tobago.

In a statement, Persad-Bissessar said no requests have been made by the US for its military assets to access Trinidadian territory for any military action against Venezuela. However, she added that the US government’s deployment of military assets into the Caribbean to destroy terrorist drug cartels has the “full support” of her government.

Earlier in September 2025, the secretary general of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, described the Trinidad and Tobago government’s position on Venezuela as “hypocritical.”

He accused the Port-of-Spain government of claiming to have good relations with the Maduro administration, while simultaneously supporting US imperialist military deployment in the Caribbean.

Now, the tension has further escalated as both countries have been facing the military operations due to these statements.