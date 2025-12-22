St Kitts and Nevis to launch new 30.5MW Battery Energy Storage System

The project is expected to supply about 30 percent of the country’s annual electricity production once commissioned.

St Kitts and Nevis: An integrated 30.5MW/30.5MWh Battery Energy Storage System is set to be launched alongside the procurement of a 50MW solar PV plant in St Kitts and Nevis. The project will be developed in partnership between the government and SKELEC (St. Kitts Electricity Company).

General Manager, Clement Williams of SKELEC said following the greenlight from the Cabinet to proceed, the arrangements for the development of an Independent Power Producer (IPP) will proceed.

“This is an important project for SKELEC, and it demonstrates the company’s commitment to pushing the energy transition forward which will enable a sustainable energy future for St. Kitts. This project alone, on commissioning, is expected to account for approximately 30% of our annual production and will thus put us well on our way to meeting our target of 50% RE by 2030,” said Williams.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew explained that a feasibility study was undertaken with the support of Castalia, a globally recognized company that works in the renewable energy space, and their report outlined how the project can be implemented properly, and we are on track with this process.

He disclosed that the Cabinet’s decision follows a thorough due diligence process led by SKELEC, working in coordination with the Government to advance the country’s first IPP transaction.

"This due diligence process confirmed the project’s technical, legal, economic, and financial feasibility, as well as its readiness to proceed to market.

Advisory support was provided by Castalia, ILF Consulting Engineers, Gide, and Merchant Law. This project will enhance energy security and modernize the sector by introducing utility-scale renewable energy and battery storage. Benefits include cost savings, reduced reliance on imported fuel, protection from fuel price volatility, improved grid reliability, and progress toward national sustainability and emissions reduction goals," said SKELEC.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities Konris Maynard has stressed the importance to the Government to have this procurement proceed through an RFP process.

"The Government believes strongly in transparency, and thus endorses taking a competitive, best-in-class procurement approach, that is to international tender standards and that is informed by prior lessons learnt," said Maynard.

The tender is to be launched in early February 2026.