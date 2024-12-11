Four Days to Go: Roseau Christmas Village to receive grand opening

Designed to celebrate the culture and local offerings of Dominica, the village features distinguished events for the citizens and tourists in the Christmas period.

Roseau, Dominica: Four days left for the much anticipated and biggest shopping event of the year for Dominica, “Roseau Christmas Village.” The 6th annual event will kickstart on Friday and run through December 31, 2024, opening from Monday to Sunday.

Designed to celebrate the culture and local offerings of Dominica, the village features distinguished events for the citizens and tourists in the Christmas period. The citizens are invited to shop for the festival from the village and promote the local products.

The village will open at 6 pm and run through 11 pm from Monday to Thursday, while it will run through 12 am from Friday to Sunday. Under the theme- “Love, Joy and Peace,” distinguished markets will be placed, stalls will be given to local enterprises, and the art and craft will be showcased through different activities in the event.

The calendar for Christmas Village has been announced by Melissa Skerrit, Minister of Housing of Dominica who host the event every year at Botanic Gardens. She interacts with local vendors, small business holders and artistes from different communities and encourages them to participate in the village through different events.

Christmas Village

The village will be opened with a grand opening ceremony and in the presence of the government officials who will cut the ribbon to welcome the citizens. On the opening day, local DJs and musicians will be invited to entertain the audience and stalls will be opened by Melissa Skerrit by shopping for things for Christmas from local vendors.

The much-awaited “Santa Experience” will also return with the village where Santas will be invited to hand over gifts to children. The event will showcase the significance of the Christmas for the society and their culture in Dominica.

Gospel Concert will provide a stage to the local musicians who will further participate in several global events. The event will be held on December 15, 2024.

Holiday Games Night will be held on December 16, 2024, where fun events and activities will be hosted to entertain children and the attendees. It will boost the Christmas spirit among the audience and enhance the holiday options for patrons.

On December 17, 2024, Christmas Netflix and Munch will invite the patrons to watch movies about Christmas on Netflix in the garden. The stage will be organized for Christmas Sweater Evening on December 18, 2024, and Holiday Karokee on December 19, 2024.

The Annual Roseau Christmas District Parade will return on December 20, 2024, where citizens and the tourists will gather wearing Christmas colours on the streets and sing “Jingle Bells” and other songs of the festival. The parade is quite enchanting, providing a chance for the artistes to showcase their art and culture through distinguished performances.

Three events are scheduled to be held on December 21, 2024, featuring “Peace on Earth, Talent Show and Kids Extravaganza.” The activities will invite local talent and children to celebrate the true spirit of Christmas.

On December 22, 2024, the events such as Dominica Government Band and Music Lovers Band Concert will be held. Pre-Christmas Eve Specials will entertain the audience with a stall of local souvenirs and other Christmas carols.

Shopping Day will be opened on December 24, 2024 and Christmas Day will be celebrated on December 25, 2024 with massive events. Boxing Day will be held on December 26, 2024, and the live band melodies will be hosted on December 27, 2024. The finale of Gospel Concert will be held on December 29, 2024 and the sales will go live on December 30, 2024 for vendors clearance.

The New Year’s Eve will be grandly welcomed on December 31, 2024.