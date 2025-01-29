Condoms in Gaza Controversy: Trump cuts Biden’s $50M funding

President Trump imposed a hold on condom distribution, citing concerns that birth control funding was being used for illegal and terrorist activities.

As soon as Donald Trump has taken office, he has passed several executive orders, however his recent announcement to put a hold over $50 million, which was used for Condom distribution program in Gaza strip, has shaken the internet. According to reports, the program was started by former President Joe Biden and included condom distribution to parts of Israel and Palestine.

The funding plan was discovered just recently after Trump’s inauguration ceremony by an Elon Musk-led department of government efficiency (DOGE) and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB). However, no proper sources or evidence were provided that could justify the claims, whereas a former official from Biden’s presidency outlined them as false.

Definitely not condoms: Former Biden’s official stated

Andrew Miller, the former official of Biden’s presidency stated that it is possible that $50 million were put aside for sexual health or related issues, including gynecology, but definitely not condoms alone.

Notably, President Trump has imposed hold over Condom distribution highlighting that the birth control funding is being used for illegal and terrorist purposes. According to reports, these condoms are filled with harmful and inflammable gases, which are then released in air towards southern Israel.

Netizens react on Condoms in Gaza controversy

Following the announcement from White house, social media is flooded with comments, where some cited humor out of sarcasm, while others express concerns. Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla and SpaceX also tweeted on his official X account where he wrote, “Explains why all condoms were magnum.”

Magnum is the largest size of the condom, and Musk made this statement as he mentioned that the condoms ordered in this size clearly justify how they were being used.

A user on social media highlighted the need of condoms in the country as he wrote, ‘1. Trump halts Biden's $50 million funding for 'condoms in Gaza', Elon Musk reacts.

2. Only women in Gaza know how critically they need this help.

3. Gaza needs basic living items and Condoms for survival.

4. If USA blocks this help WHO should help Gaza with condoms.”

Another user named Erica Dawn wrote, “I cannot believe our hard-earned tax dollars were going towards this kind of crap. I dislike Biden more and more each day.”

“Unbelievable we were paying $50 million for condoms. WTF what a waste of money. They would never use those. They actually use them to make bombs,” stated another user on Facebook.

Justin Thompson wrote on Facebook, “This was probably just part of general aid for Gaza and condoms were part of it. Doubt millions were spent on just condoms alone. And they worded the article to rage bait. Maybe if the article obtains proof, then just hearsay.”