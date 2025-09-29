Bahamian Minister Vaughn Miller found dead under suspicious circumstances; investigation underway

Police officers who responded to the crime scene quickly transported the body to a hospital, where Miller was later pronounced dead.

The Minister of Environment, Vaughn Miller was found dead inside a car in suspicious circumstances at around 1:30 am on Sunday. The vehicle was found on Sears Hill, New Providence, the office of the prime minister confirmed in a media release.

The Police officials who responded to the crime site immediately rushed the body of the dead to a hospital where; Miller was later pronounced dead. Eyewitnesses described that a CPR was performed over Miller before he was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle. No foul play has been suspected till now; however, investigations are continuing in the case.

Vaughn Miller, who died at the age of 64 was serving under the progressive liberal party of Bahamas. His untimely death has sparked concerns and sent shockwaves across the country as he was one of the most respected and cherished leaders of the party

Miller during his tenure had inaugurated several different projects focused on boosting the tourism sector while keeping the climate sustainability agenda in mind. The Royal Bahamas Police Force has notably launched an investigation into the case, with more details expected to come soon.

Condolences from regional leaders and citizens

Regional leaders and concerned citizens have also extended their condolences following this tragic incident. Prime Minister Philip Davis of Bahamas wrote a heartfelt message on his social media where he noted Miller’s life full of purpose, faith and dedicated to country.

“Ann and I are heartbroken at the passing of our friend and colleague, the Hon. Vaughn P. Miller, MP for Golden Isles and Minister of Environment and Natural Resources. Vaughn’s life reflected the very best of The Bahamas - rooted in faith, family, and service. From his early days as a radio broadcaster to his work as pastor, activist, MP, and Minister, he was a voice for hope, fairness, and accountability. Our country has lost a man of integrity and courage, but his example will continue to inspire us to lead with conviction and heart. We extend our deepest condolences to Cassandra, their child, and the entire Miller family. May his soul rest in peace,” he wrote.

Other ministers and leaders across Bahamas also extended their condolence and expressed grief following the death of Miller. However, investigations are being conducted on this case.