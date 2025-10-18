Heavy rains cause flash flooding in Antigua and Barbuda

Antigua and Barbuda: Heavy rains have resulted in the flooding of several areas across Antigua and Barbuda. An advisory has been issued for the residents to be extremely careful while travelling on the roadways and the streets.

The major and concerning areas that were being flooded by the rainfall included Jennings, Follies, Pigotts, Bendals, Bathlodge, Liberta, Buckley Line, Cobbs Cross and Golden Grove. The flash flood advisory is still in effect for Antigua and Barbuda as there are chances of periodic heavy showers and thunderstorms due to a persistent trough.

NODS and its critical partners continue to monitor the various areas. Further assessments will be made and feedback provided. Volunteers remain on alert and if necessary at least one shelter in each district will be opened later today.

As per the reports, heavy flooding has also been reported in the John Hughes areas and the residents are also asked to exercise caution. They are also asked to stay safe as the visuals of the heavy flooding went viral all over the social media.

Heavy rains have also caused flooding in Bendal Village and Jolly Beach. The twin-island state has been drenched by showers and thunderstorms from the cyclone as its centre passed north of the islands last night into this morning.

Preliminary figures from the Met Office indicate that between 4 and 9 inches of rainfall has been recorded across the nation over the past 15 hours. One weather station recorded 9.2 inches of rainfall over the period. The increased rainfall is the result of a cold front and associated trough system over the Northeastern Caribbean.

The Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services says a flash flood watch and flash flood advisory are both in effect until 4 this afternoon and are likely to be extended. Up to three inches of rainfall have been recorded in some sections of the island over the past 24 hours.