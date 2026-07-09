Antigua Airport Runway upgrade remains ahead of schedule as Phase 3 nears completion

The US$50-55 million rehabilitation project at V.C. Bird International Airport remains ahead of schedule, with Phase 3 substantially complete and the full upgrade still targeted for completion by September 2026.

Antigua and Barbuda: Phase 3 of the V.C. Bird International Airport rehabilitation project is now substantially complete. This airfield rehabilitation project marks the latest milestone in the US$50-55 million upgrade of the country’s main international airport.

According to officials, the project is continuing to remain ahead of schedule and within budget. The rehabilitation began in August 2025 and it aims to modernize the airport’s airfield infrastructure. It focuses on meeting the international aviation safety standards while improving its capacity to accommodate larger aircrafts.

The overall project is expected to complete on time by September 2026. According to updates, the completion of Phase 3 reflects major progress in the country's largest aviation infrastructure projects.

The construction during the 3rd phase was primarily carried out at night in order to minimise disruptions. It was done so that commercial flights can be scheduled and normal airport operations can be maintained throughout the busy tourism season.

The rehabilitation project is being executed by Aecon Group Inc. and Akon Company Limited which is working with Kelly Constructions. Renovations like resurfacing sections of the runway, upgrading runway edge, expanding the Runway 25 turning bay, and constructing new Runway End Safety Areas (RESA) are the parts of the work. These are designed to enhance the safety in case of an aircraft overrunning the runway.

A major feature of the project is the expansion of the Runway 25 turning pad. This pad will cover approximately 7,420 square metres. Once completed, the upgraded infrastructure will enable the airport to accommodate larger aircrafts. With increased ability to handle larger aircrafts like the Airbus A350-900 and A350-1000, Antigua and Barbuda will be able to support increased international air traffic.

The project is budgeted at US$50-US$55 million and has been described as a national priority. Earlier this month, officials confirmed that they are fully committed to fully funding the rehabilitation after questions were raised regarding an approved EC$80 million loan. They said that the project would not be left unfinished and additional financial aid would continue to be provided.

Phase 3 is now nearing completion and the project is progressing ahead of schedule. The officials are now focusing on completing the remaining work before the targeted September finish. The completion of the project before the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in November 2026 will enhance the country’s readiness to accommodate international air traffic. It will significantly aid in providing safer and more modern airfield for airlines and passengers.