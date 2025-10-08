Mystery Death at U.S. Embassy Residence in Trinidad: Local Police Blocked Citing Diplomatic Immunity

Reports indicate that on October 2nd, 2025, officers responded to a death under "unnatural circumstances" at a compound on Wainwright Street, where several US diplomatic staff are housed.

Trinidad and Tobago: Police officials have launched an investigation into the death of a US Embassy official in St Clair, Port-of-Spain, Trinidad which has caused a suspicion among the locals. The death remains a mystery for the police as they were refused entry into the diplomatic residence of the official, leading to an investigation being conducted out of the residence.

As per reports, the incident occurred on 2nd October 2025 at a compound on Wainwright Street, where several US diplomatic staff are housed. The responding officers from Port of Spain division reported that they responded to the incident to the information about a death under ‘unnatural circumstances.

Police officials described that upon reaching they were met by a US Embassy doctor who confirmed that the man died was believed to be a naval officer. However, the doctor refused to provide further details on the circumstances revolving his death. However, the doctor confirmed that both the Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs had been notified.

Police officers refused entry

Police sources claimed that the officers were refused entry to the compound, and they were told that the incident will be exclusively handled by US officials. According to sources, the embassy has invoked a diplomatic immunity and has assumed the full control of the case, including arrangements for the body’s removal and transport.

The identity of the individual remains unconfirmed, however, it is being confirmed that the body of the dead individual has been sent back to the US for handover to relatives. The US embassy has not yet released any official statement on the incident.