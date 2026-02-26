U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attends CARICOM 50th Meeting, strengthens regional ties

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with CARICOM leaders and Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew during the 50th Regular Meeting in St. Kitts and Nevis.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio attended the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) currently being held in the St. Kitts and Nevis.

This moment was carved in Caribbean history as he arrived after landing in a striking United States Air Force Boeing C-32 at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport. This arrival not only marked the coming of a senior U.S. official, but it also marked a deepening of diplomatic engagement between Washington and the Caribbean at a pivotal global moment.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the Summit

Marco Rubio mentioned that the U.S. and Caribbean share two things. They share common opportunities. Secondly, they share some common threats, and that’s what they hope to tackle.

Marco added that the U.S. government is aligned with Caribbean countries in rebuilding and constructing new energy in this Western Hemisphere. Additionally, the U.S. government is committed to resolving the issues that concern both regions.

Most urgently, there is a need to curb the threat of transnational criminal organizations, which affect the United States as well as the whole Caribbean region. It happens to be an interconnected challenge where such criminal organizations are fueled by narcotrafficking and other illicit means. At the same time, some activities of these groups are noticed by U.S. authorities, where the members of these groups buy weaponry from the United States. Due to this, there is an urgent need to shut down these groups.

“We have a long history of working together on responding to these challenges, but I think our cooperation will have to grow even deeper and our commitment to it will have to grow even stronger because these groups grow stronger,” said Marco.

Marco Rubio, on the other hand, mentioned the opportunities available in advancing economic activities and, at the same time, showed the commitment of the United States to work on it together, especially in the energy sector. He stressed the importance of energy in producing wealth and prosperity and wished to be key partners in this sector with the Caribbean.

The U.S. Secretary of State also plans to bring broader stability to the Caribbean region. He wants the region to be seen. He wishes it to be a place where attractive inbound investments take place. He also wished to get Americans to invest in Caribbean soil and help to diversify the economy.

He mentioned that for the United States to be stronger, safer and more prosperous there is a need for all the countries to be stronger, safer and more prosperous. He stressed that the United States' security, prosperity and stability is deeply associated with the Caribbean region. For that reason the United States stands by the Caribbean in every possible way.

This day was significant in terms of growing diplomatic ties with global leading powers. Prime Ministers of various Caribbean countries were in talks with Marco Rubio.

High-Level Bilateral meeting between Dr. Terrance Drew and Marco Rubio

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis and Chairman of CARICOM, Dr. Terrance Drew had a high-level bilateral meeting with the United States Secretary of State. Their meeting focused on increasing cooperation between St Kitts and Nevis and the United States.

Their talks focused on enhancing educational opportunities, building infrastructure, improving technical training, and strengthening energy security. They also addressed the urgent need to work on transnational crime. They also planned to increase long-term capacity through partnerships with U.S. institutions. This includes more access to universities and specialized training in areas such as structural engineering and data security. The main aim of this meeting was to build regional ties and strengthen partnerships for the development and enhancement of opportunities in the Caribbean region.

This day was truly special and marked a historic moment for the Caribbean region. It is a testament to the growing diplomatic stature and the strategic importance of CARICOM on the world stage.