Barbados: Two men shot dead in car on Cambridge Road

Barbados: Two men were shot and murdered inside their car along Cambridge Road, St. Joseph. This incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, 15th March, 2026. The police officials have confirmed that the victims suffered multiple wounds .

The Public Affairs and Communications Officer Ryan Brathwaite said that the officers responded around 2:25 p.m. after receiving a report from a caller. The report mentioned that a grey Toyota Axio was parked along the Cambridge road with two men inside who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The police went and confirmed about the occurrence of the incident.

Police called the medical team at the place where the incident occurred. The medical team arrived and the doctors examined the two. Both of them were pronounced dead by the doctor at the crime scene only.

On social media videos are surfacing concerning this incident. In the video blood soaked seats of the vehicle are shown.

Further investigations are ongoing. A forensics team is also deployed in the area to gather further evidence as mentioned by the Police Public Affairs and Communication Officer Inspector Ryan Brathwaite.

Lawmen also appealed to the public to provide them with any information that may assist them in unearthing the case further. Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Emergency at 211,Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the District F Police Station at 433-1540.

Inspector Brathwaite has urged Barbadians and the whole community to take action against the rising crime scenarios in Barbados. He mentioned that the effect of these crime activities has on all the members of the community. It not only affects the people affected but the whole nation.

Brathwaite said, “This is our country, our sweet Barbados. Crime has an effect on all Barbadians. It affects families; it affects our country financially. Visitors to the island are scared away, and people living within the country remain fearful as a result of this crime wave.”

He further added, “We are all family. We are connected in one way or another. There must be a better way to resolve our conflicts. Let us have that conversation.” He also mentioned that, “crime is not the way. Let us treat conflict in a different way. Violence is not the way Barbarians. A peaceful Barbarian is a better Barbarian and a better Barbarian will benefit us all.”