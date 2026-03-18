Antigua welcomes nine ships in three days

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From 15th to 17th March, vessels including Wind Surf, Mein Schiff 2, Brilliant Lady, Viking Sea and Queen Elizabeth docked, bringing thousands of international travelers and supporting island businesses.
Written by Amara Campbell
Published
Updated
Antigua has welcomed nine ships in the last three days, including Wind Surf, Mein Schiff 2, Brilliant Lady, Viking Sea and Queen Elizabeth. The vessel Wind Surf, with a capacity of 312 members was docked at Falmouth Port. Mein Schiff 2 and Brilliant Lady with each consisting 2894 and 2672 members respectively were docked at Heritage Pier.
Viking Sea brought 930 members and was docked at Nevis Pier and the vessel named Queen Elizabeth with a capacity of 2080 members was harboured at the 5th Berth.
Activities with this level of vibrancy help the people of the island in several ways. This coming of vessels help local businesses, vendors and tour operators to engage with international travelers as well. It also affects the economy in a positive way.
The Antigua cruise port welcomed a lot of vessels on the 15th, 16th and 17th of March, 2026. This continued activity at the island also highlights Antigua’s continued strength as a premier Caribbean cruise destination.
Wind Surf- It arrived at 8:00 am and the departure was scheduled for 6:00 pm the same day. It had a capacity of 312 members. This ship was harboured at the Falmouth Port.
Mein Schiff 2- It arrived at 8:30 am and the departure was scheduled for 7:00 pm on 16th March, 2026. It had a capacity of 2894 members. This ship was harboured at the Heritage Pier.
Brilliant Lady- It arrived at 8:00 am and the departure was scheduled for 7:00 pm the same day. It had a capacity of 2672 members. This ship was harboured at the Heritage Pier.
Viking Sea- It arrived at 7:00 am and the departure was scheduled for 6:00 pm the same day. It had a capacity of 930 members. This ship was harboured at the Nevis Pier.
Queen Elizabeth- It arrived at 8:00 am and the departure was scheduled for 6:00 pm the same day. It had a capacity of 2080 members. This ship was harboured at the 5th Berth.
Norwegian Epic- It arrived at 7:00 am and the departed at 4:00 pm the same day.
Emerald Sakara- Arrived at 8:00 am and the cruise departed at 6:00 in the evening the same day.
Britannia- It docked the island at 7:00 am and its departure was scheduled at 6:00 pm.
Marella Discovery 2- It also reached at sharp 8:00 am left the island at around 6:00 pm on March 17.