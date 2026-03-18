Antigua welcomes nine ships in three days

From 15th to 17th March, vessels including Wind Surf, Mein Schiff 2, Brilliant Lady, Viking Sea and Queen Elizabeth docked, bringing thousands of international travelers and supporting island businesses.

Antigua has welcomed nine ships in the last three days, including Wind Surf, Mein Schiff 2, Brilliant Lady, Viking Sea and Queen Elizabeth. The vessel Wind Surf, with a capacity of 312 members was docked at Falmouth Port. Mein Schiff 2 and Brilliant Lady with each consisting 2894 and 2672 members respectively were docked at Heritage Pier.

Viking Sea brought 930 members and was docked at Nevis Pier and the vessel named Queen Elizabeth with a capacity of 2080 members was harboured at the 5th Berth.

Activities with this level of vibrancy help the people of the island in several ways. This coming of vessels help local businesses, vendors and tour operators to engage with international travelers as well. It also affects the economy in a positive way.

The Antigua cruise port welcomed a lot of vessels on the 15th, 16th and 17th of March, 2026. This continued activity at the island also highlights Antigua’s continued strength as a premier Caribbean cruise destination.

15th March, 2026

Wind Surf- It arrived at 8:00 am and the departure was scheduled for 6:00 pm the same day. It had a capacity of 312 members. This ship was harboured at the Falmouth Port. Mein Schiff 2- It arrived at 8:30 am and the departure was scheduled for 7:00 pm on 16th March, 2026. It had a capacity of 2894 members. This ship was harboured at the Heritage Pier.

16th March, 2026

Brilliant Lady- It arrived at 8:00 am and the departure was scheduled for 7:00 pm the same day. It had a capacity of 2672 members. This ship was harboured at the Heritage Pier. Viking Sea- It arrived at 7:00 am and the departure was scheduled for 6:00 pm the same day. It had a capacity of 930 members. This ship was harboured at the Nevis Pier. Queen Elizabeth- It arrived at 8:00 am and the departure was scheduled for 6:00 pm the same day. It had a capacity of 2080 members. This ship was harboured at the 5th Berth.

17th March, 2026