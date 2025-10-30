Five new ambulances handed over to JNF Hospital in St Kitts and Nevis

The new fleet, featuring advanced medical technology, is designed to enhance emergency response and improve immediate care for citizens in need.

St Kitts and Nevis: A new fleet of Toyota ambulances has arrived in St Kitts and Nevis with a total investment of $1.7 million. Five brand new custom-built ambulances have been handed over to Joseph N France General hospital through an official ceremony on October 27, 2025 in the presence of Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew.

The new fleet is equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology, aiming to strengthen emergency response, improved access to care and assistance for citizens who need immediate medical attention during the times of emergency.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew shared the update and noted the arrival of the ambulance is part of their strategic plan to strengthen and modernize the healthcare delivery for the people. He added, “For some time, I have been updating the public about the arrival of a new fleet of Toyota ambulances. When I assumed office in 2022, the existing fleet was inadequate.”

He further continued and noted that he also remembered the days when fundraising dinners were held for a single ambulance. As a medical doctor, he has always believed that ambulances must be a priority and that our nation deserves a reliable fleet. This conviction guided the decision to procure a new fleet.

There was a delay due to supply chain challenges; however, the local Toyota dealership, TDC, remained committed to delivering.

In the interim, we purchased refurbished ambulances, an action that drew criticism from those who seek to tear down our country on the altar of politics.

The new ambulances have been delivered, marking the end of ambulance shortages. A total of $1.7 million was invested to acquire this modern fleet, which forms part of our strategic plan to strengthen and modernize healthcare delivery for our people.

He also extended gratitude to everyone who made the initiative possible. He called it a progressive step and said that the government will continue to do so.