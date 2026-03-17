St. Vincent: Calliaqua Police Station destroyed in massive fire

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: A massive fire completely destroyed the Calliaqua Police Station on Friday, March 13th, 2026. Currently investigations are being done by The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), into the fire that that also damaged nearby buildings and minibus.

As per the reports, “gunfire” was heard by the residents near the Police Station. Later it was confirmed that this noise was actually of the ammunition stored inside the station which exploded intermittently as the flames engulfed the building.

The flames of fire also engulfed the nearby area. Except for the Calliaqua Police Station the fire also spread to a nearby bakery. The fire also reportedly damaged a house located directly behind the station. The fire also caused damage to a Toyota Hiace minibus, which was parked in close proximity to the building. The minibus sustained partial damage to its interior due to the strong blaze of the fire.

Many firefighters including a tender from the Argyle International Airport were deployed at the scene to curb the damage caused by the fire. By the time fire brigade personnel made it to the scene, the building was observed engulfed in flames. Despite their efforts to curb the situation, the structure was completely destroyed. As per the reports no casualty and no injuries are recorded.

According to the reports the cause behind this fire is unknown as of now, but further investigations are ongoing. The estimated cost of damage to the building and the vehicle has not yet been determined by the officials.

The investigation proceedings have been handed over to an investigative team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Athland Browne and Inspector Bjorn Duncan.

The Police officials have asked the persons who may have information relating to the case to assist them in unearthing the investigation further. The officials have requested persons to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 456-1810, Police Control at 457-1211 or the Public Relations and Complaints Department at 485-6891.

Till the time being the officers assigned to the Calliaqua Police Station will be temporarily housed at the Calliaqua Town Hall.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Major St. Claire Leacock, visited the scene to assess the damage caused to the Police Station.