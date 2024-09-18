Prices of Gasoline, Diesel and Kerosene decline in Grenada

The Ministry of Finance added that the retail price changed due to the new adjustments in the international finances.

Grenada: The price of petroleum products has declined in Grenada with the new adjustments that will come into effect on Wednesday. The products including Gasoline, Diesel and Kerosene will now cost less by $1.00, further affecting the prices of other grocery items.

The price of the cooking gas is also declined in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique by $11.60 in the new adjustments. The Ministry of Finance added that the retail price changed due to the new adjustments in the international finances.

In Grenada, the Gasoline will cost $15.07 and record a decline of $0.79 as the old price was $15.86. For Diesel, the new price will be $14.40, recording a decline of $1.09 as the old price was $15.49.

The price of Kerosene in Grenada will be $10.25, marking a decline of $1.41 as the old price was $11.66. The retail price of LPG- Cooking Gas has also been changed in Grenada in the new adjustments.

The 20lbs Cylinder will cost the same as the old price, which is $40.00, while the price of 100lbs Cylinder will decline by $11.60 as the new price will be $221.30 and the old price was $232.90.

Bulk will also cost less to the customers with the new price adjustments with the cost of $2.30 as the old price will be $2.40, marking a decline of $0.10.

In Carriacou and Petite Martinique, the price of the 20lbs Cylinder will be $49.00, marking no change from the old price. The 100lbs Cylinder will cost $244.30, recording a decline of $11.60 as the old price stood at $255.90.

The price for the Bulk will be $2.30 with a decline of $0.10 in the new adjustments as the old price was $2.40.

With new price adjustments, the cost of the petroleum products will affect the price of several food items and other basic items of the daily lives in the country.