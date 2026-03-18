Two dead in Helicopter Crash at Oninku School Park in Tema

Around two people died in the accident involving a helicopter which crashed at the Oninku School Park in Tema Community, near the central business district of the city on a Monday afternoon, March 16, 2026. Sometime later, The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) confirmed that no other casualty had been recorded and no pupils or staff were injured in the incident.

The two victims, who have been injured, were reportedly burnt beyond recognition. The identities of the authorities have not yet been confirmed by the authorities. The bodies of the two dead were retrieved by the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service from the wreckage. The dead bodies of the two victims have been sent to the Police morgue for preservation and autopsy.

GNFS Head of Public Relations, DO II Desmond Ackah briefed about the whole incident. According to him, the incident occurred around 14:59 when a helicopter with the registration number G9-ADV crashed into TMA Daycare, Site 18, Tema Community.

This crash prompted a quick response from the Ghana National Fire Service team and the other security agencies. They all rushed to the scene.

As per the reports, by the time the responders reached the scene, the school had already evacuated staff and students from the facility. This helped in preventing casualties. But the two people who were in the helicopter could not survive.

The official also mentioned that the crash resulted in a fire. This fire was quickly handled by the firefighters, which further prevented any further damage.

The condition of the helicopter was not at all good from the crash and the further fire eruption. The helicopter was severely damaged, with debris scattered around the crash site.

The GNFS official confirmed that an investigation will be carried on and it will involve multiple state agencies. It will include aviation authorities to determine the cause of the accident.

The Police officers are currently securing the scene so that the public does not crowd the area. The concerned area has been fully secured to facilitate investigation and recovery operations by the authorities. The emergency teams continue to fully extinguish the fire which resulted from the crash.