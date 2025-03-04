State-of-the-art 128 slice CT scan machine installed at JNF Hospital in St Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: The state-of-the-art 128 slice CT scan with injector was officially installed at JNF General Hospital in St Kitts and Nevis. The machine is equipped to diagnose heart disease, colon disease and strokes among many other ailments, marking great strides in the healthcare sector.

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew shared glimpses of the machine and expressed delight in witnessing the enhancement of the healthcare infrastructure of St Kitts and Nevis. At the launch ceremony, he outlined that it would improve the ongoing health care delivery. He emphasized that the machine will be helpful in diagnosing several health conditions.

He added that the piece of equipment will be critical for the crucial treatment of a number of diseases including strokes which are quite common here in St Kitts and Nevis. PM Drew added that without the lack of enhanced CT scan machine, the healthcare deliveries of the country will effectively limit the diagnosis for those who suffer from strokes.

The machine will also assist the healthcare sector of St Kitts and Nevis to diagnose heart disease, especially the blood vessels around the heart. It will also enhance the ability of the healthcare sector to diagnose certain cancers that can cause difficulty for the people of the country, ultimately leading to the improvements in the healthcare system.

PM Dr Terrance Drew further added that the CT scan machine would enhance the capacity of the healthcare sector. It will also stimulate the response of the medical deliveries against different and tough diseases that are tough to get treated.

The investment in healthcare sector will enhance the journey of the sustainable island state of St Kitts and Nevis, empowering professionals to become able to upgrade their treatment levels and capacity.

He called it multi-million-dollar investment that has been made to provide effectiveness in treating and serving the people of St Kitts and Nevis.