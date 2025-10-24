US Navy Destroyer to visit Trinidad and Tobago for joint military exercises 

This was confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs on Thursday night in an official statement.

Trinidad and Tobago: The US Navy destroyer USS Gravely (DDG-107) will be visiting Trinidad and Tobago from October 26th to 30th, 2025 as part of their ongoing defence cooperation.

This was confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs on Thursday night through an official statement. The Ministry noted that the missile destroyer will moor at the Port of Spain’s Port, coinciding with the joint military exercise involving the 22nd US Marine Expeditionary Unit and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF).

According to the Ministry, the training will focus on Infantry tactics maintaining procedures and advanced medical capabilities, using TTDF facilities to “enhance tactical proficiency and build long-term trust between both the forces.”

Government officials stated that it is part of the authorities continued aim to deepen defence ties with each other stating that such exercises “strengthen interoperability, reinforce long-term defence cooperation, and improve operational readiness among partner forces.”

The Port of Port of Spain also confirmed that as the US Navy Destroyer will arrive at the port, several other container berths will be temporarily closed to accommodate the vessel. The Acting CEO, Robert Ramsubhag stated that the container operations on Berths 6E, 6W, and 7 will be suspended from October 26th to 30th.

Operators were hence informed to make alternative arrangements to accommodate their vessels. Recently, in August USA sent a US Navy Hospital Ship USNS Comfort to Trinidad ‘s shores under the Continuing Promise 2025 Program. Hence, USS Gravely’s visit marks another step in deepening such ties between USA and Trinidad.

Authorities have also confirmed that they will be coordinating with the port to ensure that the vessel’ stay in Trinidad proceeds smoothly in the coming days. Crew members onboard the USS Gravely are also expected to take part in activities including community outreach to strengthen partnerships and create meaningful connections.