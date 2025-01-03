Wayne Osmond dies at age 73, siblings mourns his death

American singer Wayne Osmond of the famous musical group, ‘The Osmonds’ died at the age of 73 on Wednesday night. The member of the iconic Utah based band, was suffering from several health disorders, however his life ended due to a stroke which hit him last night.

Wayne was first diagnosed with a brain tumor in 1997 and went ahead with the treatment of his brain tumor, which was treated but damaged his cochlea, which made him deaf. In 2012, he encountered a stroke, which further reduced his brain functioning and left him unable to play guitar. However, a second stroke last night claimed his life.

Wayne’s family shared a heartfelt statement following his passing, noting his legacy and contribution to the music industry. “His legacy of faith, love, music and laughter has influenced the lives of many around the world. We love him and will miss him dearly,” the family wrote.

Wayne is the first in the Osmond family and among his siblings to pass away. His siblings Alan, Merril, Jay, Donny and Jimmy who performed along with him deeply mourn the loss of their beloved brother.

Donny Osmond shared a post on his Instagram account, remembering his brother and expressed his gratefulness, as he was able to visit his brother just before he passed in the hospital.

“Wayne brought so much light, laughter and love to everyone who knew him, especially me. He was the ultimate optimist and was loved by everyone. I am sure I speak on behalf of every one of us siblings when I state that we were fortunate to have Wayne as a brother,” he wrote.

Jay Osmond also expressed his gratitude through social media, and wrote, “Where there is great love there is great grief as we part during our earthly journey.” He then added that he always felt most connected to Wayne out of all of his siblings as he was his roommate and Confidant over the decades.

“What gives me joy is to know that my brother “Wings” has earned his wings, and I can only imagine the heights he is soaring right now. The reunion he must have had with father and mother, I am sure was spectacular,” Jay Osmond wrote.