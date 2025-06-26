United Airlines announces direct weekly flights from Dominica to Newark

The flight service will be a winter only retreat as it will operate only in the winter months.

Dominica: United Airlines has announced the addition of a second weekly direct flight from Newark Liberty International Airport to Douglas-Charles Airport beginning this October. The new midweek service flight will be operating every Wednesday alongside existing Saturday flight and will commence from 19th October 2025 and continue till 26th April 2026.

As outlined by the authorities, the flight service will be a winter only retreat as it will operate only in the winter months. A similar flight schedule is planned for the next year as well from 17th October 2026 to 24th April 2027. This enhanced service is notably a joint effort along with the government of Dominica to enhance the access to the nature isle, especially for travellers from the US.

On Tuesday, Dominica’s Parliament also approved an increase in the financial guarantee with the National Bank of Dominica Ltd. and together raised an amount of EC $7.3 million to EC $12.2 million to secure the expanded flight service. The agreement is in line with the Air Service Agreement between the Discover Dominica Authority and United Airlines.

Dominican Leaders call it major win

The Minister of Finance, Dr Irving McIntyre specifically noted that the enhanced flight services as a game changer for the tourism sector. He specifically noted that the flight services will allow more flexibility for visitors who prefer shorter vacations, which could ultimately lead to an increased economic stability.

The Minister of Public Works, Chekira Lockhart Hypolite on the other hand emphasized on the ceasure of silver airlines which resulted in the loss of 288 seats per week. She said that the addition of United Airlines will help recover the capacity and help enhance access from New Jersey.

“It supports diverse travel patterns, from short four-day and five-day trips to full seven-night vacations and business travel,” she said.

“This development signals that Dominica is not standing still—we are growing and becoming a serious contender in the regional tourism market.”

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit also hailed the move as a major win for the island’s aviation sector to enhance tourism across countries. The Ministry of Tourism on the other hand says that the addition of United Airlines will be of significant importance as the airline is already doing exceptionally well across the island with an average 77% load factor, with some even reaching 96% capacity.