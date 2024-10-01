United Airlines to start direct flight service to Dominica from New Jersey in Feb 2025

PM Roosevelt Skerrit further added that new service is all set to enhance the opportunities for all Dominicans in the country and especially those in the hotel and hospitality industry.

Roseau, Dominica: A direct flight service to Dominica from New Jersey has been announced by United Airlines, which will fly every Saturday for a week, starting February 15, 2025. Speaking during a press conference, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit called it a huge step and noted that this is a clear demonstration of confidence that is growing among tourists worldwide.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit further added that new service is all set to enhance the opportunities for all Dominicans in the country and especially those in the hotel and hospitality industry. The service will benefit taxi operators, hotels, restaurants, tour guides, village shops, farmers, and small business owners.

PM Skerrit noted, ”The more people we have is more consumption of goods and service, more consumptions of goods and services means more money in people’s pockets, and we also hope more money in the treasury of Dominica , so that we can continue to provide for the citizens.”

The service of the flights will enhance the air connectivity within the region and enhance the market from the United States travellers. He also lauded his administration’s decision of extending the runway of Douglas Charles Airport and stated that the decision eliminated several issues, making it perfect to sustain more flights.

He noted that the extension of the runway has contributed to the arrival of the United Airlines in Dominica. “The moment we completed the extension of the runway, the moment we grooved the entire runway United Airlines said we’re coming, and they’ll be flying directly from New Jersey to Dominica.”

PM Roosevelt Skerrit further talked about the concerns with regards to the extension of Douglas Charles Airport and called it worth investment. He noted that the investment of over $4 million to extend the runway was an important investment to sustain the flights that are coming in.

He added that the extension of the runway would have eliminated the cancellations of the flights because of the rain. In addition to that, it would also provide benefits of having additional flights into Dominica from new airlines.

He also called it a positive precursor to the international airport and the opportunities the international airport lends itself in terms of the sustain and expansion of the opportunities in Dominica.

If these flights are able to come to Douglas Charles, then they certainly expect them to come to the international airport, this is a very positive sign. “Now we also have to double our efforts on the marketing side and ensuring that our marketing is targeted, and people know more of Dominica, and this is what we are working to enhance footprints of Dominica.”

Prime Minister Skerrit announced that the government is speaking to other airlines about the starting of the service of new airlines. He said that the air access in Dominica is better now that it was two years ago or a year ago, as the country has more options.

Having direct flights from North American, they can only talk about positive reinforcements and positive signs for the country. “Let’s embrace those positive moments, and let’s build on those,”said the Prime Minister.