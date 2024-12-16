MV Gem Star 2 with 500 passengers drifting into Mayreau waters, lifeboat reaches for rescue

MV Gem Star was scheduled to arrive at Canouan in the Southern Grenadines after departing from Carriacou.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: The tugboat has arrived to conduct the rescue mission of the MV Gem Star 2 which is drifting off the coast of Mayreau in the Southern Grenadines. The boat will guide the vessel and start its voyage towards Canouan at 12:40 am.

MV Gem Star was scheduled to arrive at Canouan in the Southern Grenadines after departing from Carriacou. It faced the issue of drifting and remained adrift for almost five hours in the waters of Mayreau/ Union Island.

Nearly 500 people were onboarding the vessel and the coast guard officials noted that the passengers were frustrated and anxious about the situation. However, the rescue mission has been underway in the waters, providing a relief sigh to the passengers.

According to the latest reports, the tugboat has been successfully operating the rescue mission and moving the vessel towards its destination. The Coast Guard authorities outlined that there must be some issue of the failure of the engine, leading the vessel drifting into the waters, however, confirmed information is yet to arrive from the officials.

MV Gem Star 2 also took to Facebook to apologize to the passenger for inconvenience and noted that there could be any reason such as engine failure or other malfunctioning in the boat that resulted in the incident.

The vessel on their social media also provided an update that the tugboat has arrived but was moving very slowly in guiding the vessel. They asked the passengers to remain patient as they will successfully operate the rescue mission and safeguard around 500 lives onboard the MV Gem Star 2.

Netizens reacted to the situation and shared their ideas to secure the passengers. One of the users noted that there is no danger staying at ship, but it could be dangerous to remove passenger from the vessel at night with a lifeboat in waters.

Another one commented that there should be a a seatbelt for the passengers that could protect them.