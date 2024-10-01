Guyana: Citizens voice concern over sexual misconduct towards Police Officer at Carnival

As the cricket fever is already high in Guyana due to the ongoing Caribbean Premier League final matches, the authorities are vigilantly conducting a cricket carnival in order to treat the visitors with a special experience.

Guyana: A video clip from the Cricket Carnival Parade is getting viral all over social media where carnival participants were seen involved in sexual misconduct with a Police Officer. The video clip shows two women dressed in carnival costumes performing inappropriate gestures near the police officer.

This incident took place during the Cricket Carnival Parade on Sunday, 29th September, when the police officers were deployed alongside the parade route for traffic and crowd management. Two of the dancers, who were participating in the parade, came closer to the police officer and started dancing while sexually touching him.

As the dancers were performing the police officer stood still, and didn’t react to the incident. However, citizens are now raising their voices through comments and hailing it as a disrespect to the officer.

Such incidents during those highly applauded events spark controversies, creating a buzz all over social media users suggesting their opinions.

One of the users named Amores stated, “They should have been arrested. Disrespect to the Guyana police force. You should never be able to touch an officer.” He highlighted that the performers should get arrested and they should not be allowed to touch the police officer.

“This is not disrespectful it's fun he stood his ground as an officer on duty,” said another user highlighting

Another user named Leila Hubbard said, “He was doing his job very professionally and I love how he as a man control himself while on duty in which I no he had wanted to hold on and win back officer take a big up.” She said this while highlighting the endurance of the police officer.

“If all of you look carefully at his legs you will see that he took the solid standing position so that he will be firmly anchored. He also put his hands behind his back to make him more stable while doing his professional duty,” said Odenka Vancooten on Facebook.

“These women are so low life, praises to that great officer. He not only makes his country proud but his mom, wife if married, and all his family proud,” another comment and many more. The social media is buzzed with such reactions to this incident. However many users on social media are taking things more humorously and joking about the incident.

One of the users sarcastically said, “Poor officer, you should have taken off your cap and wine back. It is just a carnival.”

“Thank God it wasn't my son-in-law on duty Dah. Is a good thing he was at home catching fish with my daughter,” another user said stating that it was good his son-in-law was home.

The reactions on social media are mixed and many are stating their unbiased opinions all over social media. The carnival is currently going on and will be taking place till 6th of October with a grand celebration of the Guyanese Culture and CPL’s victories.

As the final match for CPL is also due on 6th October, completion of the same will give the carnival an end with an energetic and exciting after-party.