PM Roosevelt Skerrit holds Pre-Budget Consultation with farmers in Dominica

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit along with other members of the Dominica Labour Party held a pre-budget dialogue session with farmers, fishermen and agro processors to discuss crucial areas of development. The meeting included Finance Minister Dr Irving McIntyre and Minister of Agriculture, Roland Royer.

The authorities notably engaged with key stakeholders from all the sectors and discussed their plans for development and to ensure that their voices are heard and priorities are addressed. During the pre-budget consultation session, the participants shared their insights, challenges and recommendations aimed at strengthening food security, increasing production and supporting value-added initiatives and building climate resilience.

The collective meeting also focused on creating more opportunities for rural development, improving market access, and strengthening supply chains to boost the local agricultural economy. The crucial discussions also highlighted the need for enhanced technical support, the planned infrastructure upgrades and providing affordable financing and sustainable farming options to the locals.

Notably, the government has been rolling out several such plans to enhance and boost the agriculture sector of Dominica. However, during the event the national budget will reflect the needs of all the farmers and the fishing communities. Some of the major projects focused on the development of the agriculture sectors include the construction of the national abattoir.

Recently, the Minister of Agriculture, Roland Royer also received the InterAmerican Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture 2024 annual report at the UWI Open Campus Auditorium. The report highlights IICA’s continued commitment to advancing agricultural development and sustainability across the region.

The Ministry of Agriculture in response to this commended IICA for its unwavering support and collaboration in strengthening the agri-food systems and promoting climate smart, and resilient practices across the island nation of Dominica. The report was presented by Mr. Gregg C.E. Rawlins, Representative in the Eastern Caribbean States (ECS) with the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).